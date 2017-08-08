Find out why fans are finding this sweet photo of David Beckham and his children so amusing The Beckham family posed for a family photo in a restaurant – which got photobombed

The Beckham family have been enjoying spending quality time together during the summer holidays. With school out until September, David and Victoria have taken their four children to LA – and it looks like they are having a wonderful time. Over the weekend, doting dad David treated his three youngest children and a friend to a family meal at an Italian restaurant, with Cruz posting a sweet photo from their evening on his Instagram account. In the picture, which is captioned: "Hanging out in LA," David looks like one proud dad surrounded by his brood – and an accidental honorary member of the family.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, which had been photobombed by none other than Justin Mikita, husband of Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "Oh my god. That's my husband who photo bombed you," Jesse wrote underneath the image. "Hold on that's Justin," wrote another, while a third follower added: "I want to be a part of that family!"

Brooklyn is getting ready to move to New York to study photography

Oldest son Brooklyn was absent at the meal, as was mum Victoria. Brooklyn is no doubt getting ready to set off to university in New York, where he is set to start a photography course over there. The 18-year-old told W Magazine last week that he was "really excited" to move to the Big Apple, saying: "I’ve always wanted to go to uni, because people say it’s the best years of their lives. I’m really excited to move and live as a student and really start my photography career."

Last week, Brooklyn was joined by his dad and siblings at a book signing for his debut photography book, What I See. The talented teenager was captured on camera by his proud dad while perfecting his signature. In a photo, which was posted on the retired footballer's Instagram stories, David wrote: "Nice turnout Buster." Brooklyn, who looked cool in a blue Wrangler T-shirt and stone-washed jeans, also posed with his supporters all holding onto their signed copies of the book.