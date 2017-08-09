Glen Campbell's daughter pays heartbreaking tribute to late father The legendary country singer lost his battle with Alzheimer's aged 81

Ashley Campbell, the youngest daughter of legendary musician Glen Campbell, has paid a compassionate tribute to her late father following his battle with Alzheimer's. Glen passed away aged 81, his family confirmed in a statement, saying he had endured a "long and courageous" battle with the disease.

Ashley took to her social media accounts, where she shared a touching photo of her and her father delicately holding hands with an emotional caption: "Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love." Fans sent their condolences to the 30-year-old with one comment beautifully reading: "He will forever be in our hearts no matter what. He taught us how to love real country music, love life and smile; and I'm positive he's teaching the angels the same kinds of things. Don't give up and keep the music coming. He will always be there with you. Stay strong and keep the love of music flowing."

The legendary country singer, best known for singles including Rhinestone Cowboy and By The Time I Get To Phoenix, made history in 1967 by winning four Grammys in the country and pop categories, and took home CMA's Entertainer of the Year award in 1968. His single Wichita Lineman also placed on the Billboard Top 100 chart for 15 weeks. Glen capitalised on his popularity and also explored acting and TV presenting.

Ashley has always followed in her father's footsteps, and in 2015 she released her debut single Remembering. The song previously appeared on the soundtrack of the 2015 documentary Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me, to which she also contributed the track Home Again. Her single Remembering is about her father's uphill battle with the disease. The compilation went on to win a Grammy and was nominated for an Oscar. Ashley also released a music video for the song.

The family released a statement confirming the sad news on Tuesday, writing: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather." Glen had announced his Alzheimer's diagnosis in 2011.