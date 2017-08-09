Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly makes rare appearance at event Molly Moorish made an appearance at James Bay's TOPMAN collection launch

Liam Gallagher's daughter, Molly Moorish, made a rare public appearance at the launch party of James Bay's exclusive new clothing collection at TOPMAN on Thursday evening. The fashionable 19-year-old, who is estranged from her famous father, looked effortlessly stylish in a long beige jacket coupled with fishnet tights and black ankle boots, with her blonde hair pulled into a high ponytail as she arrived at London's Ace Hotel.

Stars including Sarah-Jane Crawford, Ella Eyre and Saturdays band member Vanessa White were also in attendance at the exclusive event. Liam recently opened up about Molly, who he has never met due to a difficult relationship with Molly's mother, Lisa Moorish, in an interview with GQ. He said: "She's welcome in my world, without a doubt. If it happens, it happens, certainly wouldn't turn her away. But I just ain't met her because her mam's... Listen, we don't work. We don't get on. I would be [willing to meet her], yes. I mean, I'm open to everything. But at the moment it ain't happening."

Molly made a rare appearance

The Oasis band member added: "Got no problem with the girl whatsoever. The girl's been looked after and clothed and fed and sent to lovely schools. I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she's best off with her mum… They aren't good when they are forced, these things. I think we leave it be. See what happens. If it happens it happens. Certainly, wouldn't turn her away, man. Let it be."

Liam opened up about his estranged daughter

Lisa recently threw shade at Liam after the star criticised his brother, Noel Gallagher, for being unable to perform at the One Love Manchester concert. Sharing a photo of Noel with Molly, she wrote: "Maybe he's busy looking after his kids and the daughter you've never even met! AS YOU WERE x LM."