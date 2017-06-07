Noel Gallagher donates Don't Look Back in Anger royalties to help Manchester victims Brother Liam Gallagher criticised Noel this week for not taking part in One Love Manchester

Noel Gallagher has reportedly donated royalties from the Oasis track Don't Look Back in Anger to help the families of those killed and affected by the Manchester terror attack. The song has become something of an anthem for the people of Manchester following the atrocity, and has risen up the charts following scores of downloads on iTunes. It was also performed by Ariana Grande and Coldplay's Chris Martin at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday night.

Noel was later criticised by his brother Liam Gallagher for not taking part in the event, which many had hoped would be the setting for a long-awaited Oasis reunion. But Radio X host Gordon Smart has now revealed that Noel "secretly" donated his royalties from the song to help the victims' families.

Noel Gallagher pictured with his younger brother Liam Gallagher

"I've seen some unpleasant headline about Noel and why he never played the gig in Manchester," Gordon said on air. "It's only right to point out, and I don't think this is public knowledge because I'm sure he would never mention it, but I found out today that as soon as Don't Look Back in Anger started to appear spontaneously at the vigils, he made sure all the royalties went to the families. That was before any gig was mentioned."

Liam on stage at the One Love Manchester concert, with Coldplay's Chris Martin

He continued: "It seems wrong to me that Noel's getting a hard time for a reunion he was never part of. It's a shame any attention at all has been taken away from a really special occasion at Old Trafford. But there you go, true fact. He gave his blessing for the songs without any drama at all. Loads of amazing musicians from Manchester couldn't play the gig, but none of them have been dug out. All that has come from that night is good will from most people."

It comes after Coldplay star Chris Martin publicly thanked Noel for "lending" him his songs for the concert. Chris tweeted: "thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don’t look back in anger and live forever on Sunday… everyone knew in advance you couldn't be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit… and for lending us those incredible songs. Love cm."