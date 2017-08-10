What's next for Celine Dion? Find out what's next for Celine Dion after she wraps up her summer tour

By all accounts, Celine Dion made the most of her nearly two months in Europe. She headed to the continent in June as part of her Live 2017 tour in countries like Britain, Germany and France, and while there made her mark as a style icon and fashion muse. Now that the curtain has closed on her summer run, the 49-year-old is preparing to pack her bags and return to North America for a busy autumn.

READ: Celine Dion continues her style streak in Paris in another fabulous outfit

The "Encore Un Soir" singer will return to her home in Nevada ahead of a hotly anticipated return to her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on September 19. The platform will keep the mom of three busy several nights a week through the end of the year.

On top of that, Celine will launch her first collection of accessories with Buggati Group later this month. The line will feature some 200 pieces, including luggage, handbags, clutches and other small leather goods. Some items will be available for pre-sale online in a few weeks, while the full collection hits stores in September. Celine showcased some of her favourite pieces from the collection at a chic press conference in February while dressed in Schiaparelli.

Celine debuted a few pieces from her new line in February.

In a statement she said, "As a woman who loves fashion, I am very excited to start a partnership... Their vision towards my brand is impressive, and their passion for fashion is as intense as mine. So guess what… we’re going to have a really good time together! And hopefully, all will enjoy the new collection." Given all eyes in the fashion world have been on Celine as of late, there's little doubt each item will sell out.

Throughout her time in Europe, the icon has stepped out in a parade of covetable ensembles from Gucci to Giambattista Valli to Balmain and more

The star even took part in a series of shoots with Vogue, including one video where she played dress-up in six haute couture creations with Paris as the backdrop. Baring all in the interview with the outlet, she explained she loves to play around with her wardrobe and style because it makes her feel free.

"It gives me a bit of freedom when my life has been work, discipline, hard hard work." She also noted that though she's been dressed by the biggest and best in the business, she's not a follower of trends – she wears what she likes. "The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes."