Ryan Reynolds thanks Vancouver police for helping with Deadpool 2 filming

Ryan Reynolds has proved once again that he is one of Hollywood’s nicest stars. While filming Deadpool 2 in Vancouver this week, the actor stopped to thank and take photos with the city's police officers, who have helped facilitate production of action flick in the city’s downtown streets. After the group shots were taken, Ryan handed over his own personal phone to get a snapshot of the scene, remarking, "I'm that guy." He tweeted out the photo shortly after, along with the caption: "Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown."

Deadpool 2 is set to be released in June 2018, with expectations of record opening weekend ticket sales after Deadpool became the most successful R-rated movie of all time last year. It's safe to say that the 40-year-old actor isn’t letting the success of the film franchise go to his head. Last month, Ryan delighted Deadpool fan Daniel Downing, five, when he hopped on FaceTime for a surprise chat.

Ryan recently learned that Daniel was diagnosed with a brain tumour and in hopes of cheering him up, arranged a call with his mother Stephanie. "Daniel picked up the phone and Ryan asked if he knew who he was," she recalled to the Plymouth Herald, adding that her son was very excited to hear the actor’s voice. "As soon as Daniel realised, he asked if he could FaceTime him and then he was very, very hyper," she explained.

But Ryan didn’t just chat with the youngster, he gave him a behind-the-scenes look at the set of his movie, too. "All the camera crew waved hello and Daniel had his Mr Pool t-shirt on (like the Mr Men but for Deadpool). He was telling Ryan how poorly he'd been and how his friends had helped him feel better," Stephanie revealed. The father of two has done this before. He gave 13-year-old Connor McGrath a private screening of Deadpool in February 2016. The two became friends before Connor’s untimely passing last April and the actor dedicated his 2016 Critics' Choice Award to the boy.