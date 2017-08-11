Jessica Biel reveals she was not a fan of NSYNC Jessica Biel admitted that she wasn't a fan of NSYNC as a teenager

Her husband was a member of one of the world’s biggest boy bands, but that did little to impress Jessica Biel when it came to falling in love with her husband Justin Timberlake. In a candid Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' session, the actress made a shocking revelation – she was not a fan of NSYNC when she was younger. Instead, she listened mainly to musical soundtracks and old music because she was a “huge theatre nerd.

When a fan asked if she was Team *NSYNC or Team Backstreet Boys, Jessica confessed: "I was such a theatre nerd at that time that I literally wasn't listening to either of those groups." She added: "I was listening to soundtracks, like Rent and old 50's, 60's music. I can be a little off on my timing. But if I had been cool, DUH, *NSYNC all the way, baby!" Despite not being a lifetime member of the NSYNC fanclub, Jessica and Justin's relationship has stood the test of time. The 35-year-old graced the August cover of Marie Claire this summer, and in the pages of the glossy she revealed the secrets to her lasting marriage.

"We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things," she spilled, adding that she and her husband bond over their shared drive to succeed in their careers. "In the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers—about being focused and driven—and if you can find that in someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!"

Three years after their romantic wedding in Italy, Justin and Jessica welcomed their now two-year-old son Silas into the world. She told Marie Claire that he her life has changed forever, saying: "You think you’re a selfless person, and then you realise you’re not. These little people come around, and they require so much, and your schedule is really not your own, nor is it important anymore, and it’s very clear that it’s your life now revolving around this dude."