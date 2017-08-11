Karren Brady's daughter, 21, is a stunner - see her photos! Sophia Peschisolido has launched her modelling career with high street Topshop

Karren Brady's daughter, 21-year-old Sophia Peschisolido, has launched her modelling career as she makes her debut with Topshop. The Apprentice star took to Twitter as she tweeted: "So proud of my daughter @SophiaPesch modelling for Topshop on Instagram. She looks AMAZING!"

Although the image only shows Sophia's legs, the model is very familiar in front of the camera, as she stuns her Instagram followers with her gorgeous long brunette hair and curvaceous figure. The aspiring model embraces her assets as she posts envious bikini pictures and countless selfies on her social media page.

Dr Leah Totton, winner of The Apprentice in 2013, responded to Karen's tweet, saying "Good on her, she looks great" followed by a heart emoji, whilst one fan admired: "She's stunning like her momma." There was however some negative responses to how the model was given the opportunity due to being "privileged," but Karren defended her daughter's achievement, replying: "What a horrible thing to imply - she got it on merit because she is gorgeous & fabulous but mostly because she deserved it."

Baroness Karren, who is vice-chairman of West Ham United football club, has previously been outspoken about her desire for her daughter to learn the value of money and pay her own way in life. In an interview with the Sunday Times, she revealed how Sophia had to fund her own studies at Nottingham University by taking out a loan and getting a Saturday job. The doting mum explained: "I did not want to take away from her the feeling that she was investing in herself and her future."

Karren is due to feature in the 13th series of The Apprentice on BBC One this autumn, alongside fellow advisor Claude Littner and business magnate Lord Alan Sugar. The influential businesswoman has been on the board since series six, after replacing Margaret Mountford.