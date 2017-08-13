Michelle Keegan opens up about her marriage to Mark Wright The Our Girl star spoke of the couple’s happy relationship

Michelle Keegan has spoken of her marriage to fellow TV star Mark Wright in a rare interview and insists the pair are blissfully happy, despite spending months apart. Michelle has been filming Our Girl in South Africa this year, while husband Mark jets to and from the US having landed a presenting role on entertainment show Extra. Michelle, 30, told The Star that the couple, who married in 2015, FaceTime regularly to keep the romance strong.

Speaking of her marriage to Mark, also 30, Michelle told the paper: “We’re happy. I don’t want to constantly say, ‘We’re happy, we’re fine,’ because why validate it? If we’re happy, we’re happy.” The actress added that their marriage is going well and Mark visits her on location. Michelle says: “Why can’t a woman work away and have a separate career from her husband and still have a good marriage?”

On Sunday, Mark took to his Instagram page to share a sweet picture of him and Michelle together at his brother’s engagement party. Their arms around each other for the snap, the husband and wife were all smiles. Mark wrote: “Amazing night celebrating the bro @joshwright4444 and future sis in law @kanehollie engagement. Love yas x #bringonthewedding.”

Amazing night celebrating the bro @joshwright4444 and future sis in law @kanehollie engagement. Love yas x #bringonthewedding A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

Mark’s followers loved the personal photo, with one writing: “Beautiful couple," and another said, “You two always look amazing in every picture.” There were comments as to whether the happy couple will start a family soon, with one fan posting: “Baby soon.”