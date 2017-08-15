Zendaya sparkles in new Bruno Mars video

Zendaya has added music video star to her storied resume. The actress appears in Bruno Mars’ new video for his track Versace on the Floor (released 13 August), and proves that she’s equally as stunning on the red carpet as she is off. The sultry video sees the pair falling for each other through the wall separating their hotel suites. Bruno plays the piano and sings, while Zendaya dances to his beautiful music in the room next door. Eventually, she sheds her gold Versace dress by the end and it drops to the floor, hence the title.

The 20-year-old’s fresh look might shock some of her fans, and in the best way. Her normally curly locks are sleek and straight in the video, giving her a more mature look as she nears her 21st birthday on 1 September. The seasoned actress has established herself as one of Bruno’s biggest fans. Back in May, she performed the 31-year-old’s hit tune 24K Magic on an episode of Lip Sync Battle. She fully committed to the role by dressing in the same red outfit, white sneakers and gold chain that Bruno is seen wearing on the cover of his album. Her stiff competition was her Spider-man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland, who performed an incredible rendition of Gene Kelly’s Singing in the Rain, with a quick transition to Umbrella by Rihanna.

The style star made more headlines this week when she turned up to the Teen Choice Awards on Aug 13 in the chicest pair of sparkly pyjamas. Knowing that her fans will want to emulate her style, Zendaya launched her clothing line Daya by Zendaya, which she describes as "inclusive and gender neutral." According to her website, the line is inspired by "New York City and a crew of multicultural trendsetters."