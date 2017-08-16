John Legend and Alicia Keys do Carpool Karaoke – see the video! John Legend and Alicia Keys are the latest celebs to take a drive with James Corden

John Legend and Alicia Keys are the latest stars to join James Corden on Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke. Praising the pair's amazing voices from the backseat of the car, James said: "You two have such incredible voices there's literally nothing you can't sing and it won't sound good," before asking them to sing mundane statements.John sang: "Do you need a lift, bro," while Alicia harmonised with him. She then sang: "Natural deodorant makes these promises it can't keep," before the All of Me singer added: "Why do I still stink." In the preview, which lasted around two minutes long, James left the pair to it while he went for a run, joking: "Guess who I'm going to listen to? Neither of you."

Fans were quick to praise the video, with one writing: "My goal in life: Become big enough as a singer that I'll be on Carpool Karaoke﻿," while another added: "They should make a song together ! That would be amazing." However, others were unhappy that they were only able to see a preview of the episode, with one writing: "Bring back the old Carpool Karaoke! And Alicia and john should make a song together? Who else?﻿"

John and Alicia took a trip in Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke

Several stars will appear in the new Carpool Karaoke series, including Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus. Linkin Park's lead singer, Chester Bennington, who tragically took his own life back in July, also filmed a segment, and James opened up about whether the episode would air. Speaking to Associated Press, he said: "We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled. We consider it not our decision to make. We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don't think there's any other way we could deal with it, really, that's it."