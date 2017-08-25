Rebecca Ferguson says she had to pay Zayn Malik's way during their romance Rebecca Ferguson opened up about paying for partners, and mentioned Zayn Malik

Rebecca Ferguson has opened up about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The fellow X Factor contestants dated back in 2010 when the One Direction star was 18 and Rebecca was 24, and the singer has now revealed that she always had to pay for him. Chatting about past relationships on Loose Women, she said: "I've dated people in the past that have taken money off me. I'm a bit of a doormat. I had been burnt in the past and I tend to date wrong'uns… It's a personal experience; no-one should depend on anyone and I don't want a man to depend on me. I probably help too much."

Rebecca spoke about Zayn

Asked by her fellow panellists if she ever paid for Zayn, she said: "I was 23 and he was 18 so I would pay the bills quite a lot, yeah. People will be quite surprised by that. But I'd split the bill now." The pair only dated for four months, and after their split Rebecca said: "When I was in a relationship with Zayn it was quite hard, but it comes with it. Me and Zayn just grew apart. I wish him all the best." The Pillowtalk singer has also spoken about their romance, and said: "Even though it was a mutual decision, when you have a proper heartache like that, I don't think you fully get over it. We're still friends and talk all the time."

Rebecca chatted on Loose Women

Rebecca also supported Zayn when he left One Direction back in 2015, telling Good Morning Britain: "I think it looks to me like he has done the best thing for him really and he's kind of doing what makes him happy. There's rumours that he's going solo. I don't know what's true and what's not, but good luck to him. You've got to follow your heart, I think, with life."