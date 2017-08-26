Lisa Riley opens up about feeling 'revolted' with her body following weight loss, which left her with one stone of excess skin The Loose Women presenter had over one stone of excess skin removed after loosing 12 stone

Lisa Riley has spoken out about just how unhappy she felt with her body following her 12 stone weight loss, which left her with a stone of lose skin and 60 stretch marks across her stomach. She told The Mirror: "When I made the ­decision to lose weight, I never for one second imagined that I would end up looking like that. It never occurred to me that the loose skin would be so bad."

The Loose Women presenter, who felt she looked "worse than I did when I was obese," also experienced a lot of pain. "And it was the pain as well. The skin was flapping about and dragging." Lisa tragically then said that she felt "revolted" by her own reflection. "I felt like I had done so well losing the weight but I had ended up with the booby prize. I was revolted by my own image, it was rancid," she said.

Some days it REALLY dawns on me how TRULY far I have come...and every day now...training hard....eating correctly....loving my life....head and heart in sync.....enjoying the person I was ALLOWED to become #smallerme #gettingsmaller #gymgirl @andrewmayers_pt A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley) on Jun 24, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Lisa Riley lost a staggering 12 stone

As a result, Lisa has undergone two operations to get rid of her excess skin, but not without a risk. The former Emmerdale star said: "The night before the surgery, I was so petrified everybody thought I wasn’t going to go through with it. I was thinking that in 11 hours I could be dead. I might not wake up."

Lisa made the decision to document her surgery journey to raise awareness of the effects of excess skin following weight loss, which is set to air on ITV early September, titled. Lisa Riley's Baggy Body Club.

Following a lengthy recovery after the surgery, Lisa revealed that she now feels proud of her new body, admitting: "I couldn’t be happier about my body now if I tried."