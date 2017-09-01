Emma Willis enjoys 'perfect date night' with husband Matt The loved-up couple hung out in bed with a packet of chocolate buttons

Emma Willis and her husband Matt spent quality time together on Thursday night while enjoying a relaxing date night at home. The popular celebrity couple looked like they had a wonderful time, with Emma posting a photo on her Instagram account of the pair pulling funny faces while lying in bed together.

Chocolate and a tattoo'd chap = perfect date night... ❤️ @mattjwillis A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

Emma Willis and husband Matt enjoyed a date night at home

The picture was captioned: "Chocolate and a tattoo'd chap = perfect date night... @mattjwillis," and went down a treat with fans, who particularly related to the packet of chocolate buttons spotted in their bed. One wrote: "Just had a bag o buttons with my tattooed husband too!" one wrote, while another said: "Lovely couple, think you are amazing together." A third added: "Marriage goals = you two."

Earlier in the week, Emma, who rarely photos of her private life on social media, delighted fans once again after posting a photo of her and Matt settling down to watch the final episode of Game of Thrones. The picture resulted in fans branding them "couple goals".

Emma and Matt were branded "couple goals" by fans last week

Emma, 41, and Matt, 34, have been married since July 2008, and the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in July. They are also the proud parents to three children together: eight-year-old Isabelle, five-year-old son Ace, and one-year-old Trixie Grace.

Emma previously opened up to HELLO! Online about their spontaneous date nights. The TV star said: "Matt was at a gig the other night and I had been at meetings, so we went along to [a friend's] party. Sometimes my mum will say, 'We can look after them tonight,' and you ask, 'If that's alright?' and then peg it!"