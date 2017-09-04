Coleen Rooney breaks Twitter silence following Wayne's drink driving arrest The pregnant mum-of-three has hit out at photographers following her family

Coleen Rooney has broken her silence following husband Wayne Rooney's arrest for drink driving last week. The pregnant 31-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday to hit out at the paparazzi who have been following the family in the wake of the scandal. She wrote: "Please can photographers have respect and stop following me with my three children in the car… it's dangerous and I’ve had enough." Wayne and Coleen are the parents to three boys – Kai, seven, Klay, four and one-year-old Kit. They announced the news of her fourth pregnancy last month.

Coleen Rooney has broken her silence following Wayne's recent arrest

According to reports, Coleen and her sons left the family home to spend the weekend with her parents following Wayne's arrest. Wayne was stopped by police at 2am on Friday. The former England captain was in the car with 29-year-old Laura Simpson at the time. Coleen was on holiday with her boys, but flew back home in light of the news. A source was quoted by the Sun as saying: "She's been spending time with her parents deciding what to do – but at this stage she feels it's over. Things could change over the coming days but as things stand she's had enough and it's finished."

The couple are expecting their fourth child together

Coleen and Wayne started dating when they were 16, and tied the knot on 12 June 2008 in Portofino, Italy. Their first child, Kai, was born in November 2009, followed by Klay in May 2013, and Kit in January 2016. After much speculation, she announced the news of her fourth pregnancy on social media, writing: "So happy! Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it! Had scan & all checks are fine…. Baby number 4 is on its way."