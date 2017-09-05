Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy cheated with six women 'He had women in different countries'

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her husband Ozzy Osbourne's infidelity, and revealed that he was unfaithful more than once. Speaking to The Telegraph, the 64-year-old disclosed: "There wasn't just one woman; there were six of them." She continued: "Some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse [in the US], and then our cook. He had women in different countries. Basically, if you're a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you."

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne renewed their wedding vows in May

The Talk co-host also opened up about the moment she discovered Ozzy was being unfaithful with hairstylist Michelle Pugh. "We were sitting on the couch watching the telly," she recalled. "Ozzy on one couch and me on the other, and suddenly, he sends me this email. 'Why did you send me this stupid email?' I asked. And when Ozzy told me he hadn't sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said, 'Look!' And, of course, it was a message meant for one of his bloody women."

Of Ozzy's four year relationship with Michelle, Sharon added: "When I found out about the hairdresser, I couldn't believe it. Because none of these women were show ponies; he was doing it to fill the void in some way."

Happily, Sharon and Ozzy worked through their marital problems, and recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. In May, the couple renewed their vows in a private ceremony in Las Vegas, with Ozzy telling HELLO!: "This is a new beginning. I think that everyone should reaffirm their marriage. I walked out of the ceremony feeling completely refreshed: I know my wife loves me and she knows how much I love her. I'm excited for whatever our future holds."