Priyanka Chopra has spoken out about her friend Meghan Markle's recent interview in Vanity Fair. The Baywatch actress told ET Online that she believes the interview should have focused more on Meghan's many achievements, rather than her relationship with Prince Harry. She said: "I don't if I will get into trouble for this, but I have an opinion. I mean, she's on the cover of Vanity Fair. It would have been nice to write about her not just her boyfriend. I'm just saying. I mean, she's an actor, she's an activist, she's a philanthropist. I mean, she does so much more."

The star added: "It's just a little sexist. Look, I'm a feminist and I love boys, okay… The only thing I'm saying is that there needs to be a certain sense of equality where a woman is not just a plus one, you know. It's nice to be your own identity to."

While the interview did focus on Meghan's relationship, fans of the Suits actress also got to find out a lot more about her. Meghan was the first in her family to get a university degree, graduating from Northwestern University with a double-major Bachelor of Arts in theatre and international relations, which she parlayed into a job at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina during her last year of school. "So I had been in a completely different world and then suddenly jumped into this one," the star said about pivoting quickly to a career in acting.

Meghan also revealed in the interview that she doesn’t pay attention to what is being written about her, her relationship, or her job. She said: " "I don't read any press. I haven't even read press for Suits," admitted the star. "The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise."