Priyanka Chopra meets Queen Rania during charity visit to Jordan: see picture The Bollywood actress is in Jordan as an Unicef ambassador

Priyanka Chopra has shared her delight at meeting Queen Rania of Jordan. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the Bollywood actress shared a picture from her trip in Jordan. She told her followers: "I had the privilege and honour of meeting Her Majesty, @queenrania of Jordan again... this time in Amman."

She added: "It is amazing to see the full extent of support that the Kingdom of Jordan has provided during the ongoing Syrian refugee crises. The numbers are staggering and overwhelming but the good work continues day after day." Praising the royal, Priyanka described her as a "true inspiration". The 35-year-old shared: "Queen Rania is a true inspiration. Her tireless efforts to help those in need comes straight from the heart and has always been consistent… as a UNICEF Eminent Advocate for Children, she leads by example as is so evident by the countless programmes for children that she is involved in.

"She does this all with such grace and calm. The meeting and our discussions, further reiterated my commitment to help children the world over... because every child matters, no matter where they come from. I'm looking forward to meeting her again at the United Nations General Assembly in NYC next week which we both will be speaking at."

Priyanka Chopra is in Jordan as an Unicef ambassador

Earlier this week, Priyanka met with Syrian children and their families whose lives have been greatly affected by the conflict. On the website for the charity, the actress revealed: "Reading about the situation and seeing images still never fully prepares you to experience first-hand the situation of the Syrian refugees. These are people whose lives have been in a constant state of uncertainty for seven years now with no immediate solution in sight." She added: "In the middle of this, for no fault of their own, is an entire generation of children who are being shaped by violence and displacement, resulting in an astonishing lack of education and opportunity. This makes this generation vulnerable on so many levels."