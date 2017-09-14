Gary Barlow shares rare photo of mum Marjorie to celebrate her birthday The Take That star's dad Colin passed away in 2009

Family man Gary Barlow has taken to Instagram to share a rare photo of his mum Marjorie, in celebration of her birthday. The 46-year-old Take That star uploaded a selfie showing him and his mum beaming for the camera while enjoying the sunshine together. "Happy Birthday Mum!!!!" he wrote alongside. Gary's fans were quite to send their well wishes to Marjorie, with one writing: "A very happy BDay Mrs B!" Another added: "Happy Birthday Mummy Barlow xxx."

Gary is the second child of mum Marjorie and dad Colin Barlow, who sadly passed away in 2009. The singer has an older brother, Ian. Gary himself has three children with his wife Dawn; Daniel, 17, Emily, 15, and eight-year-old Daisy. The couple's fourth child Poppy was sadly delivered stillborn in August 2012.

The Cheshire-born star normally keeps his children out of the spotlight, but in recent months has started to share more family photos. To celebrate Father's Day this year, he posted a black-and-white photo of the Barlow clan, which proved to be a massive hit with his fans, who branded them: "A beautiful family."

And just last month, Gary shared a photo of himself and his teenage son Daniel, with the duo posing shirtless for the snapshot. "Oh my gosh, how you've grown. Look like your dad. Happy birthday Daniel," one wrote. Another observed: "Gary, he looks like you when you started Take That." A third added: "He looks like the young Gary Barlow that was on my walls when I was 17!! He is the image of you @officialgarybarlow!! Happy Birthday Daniel Barlow."