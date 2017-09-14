Emily MacDonagh felt she 'let down' baby son Theo with C-section birth Peter Andre’s wife has given her first solo interview: find out what she said

Emily MacDonagh made an appearance on Lorraine on Thursday to give her first solo TV interview. The 28-year-old, who welcomed her second child with husband Peter Andre in November, opened up about family life with the singer, and spoke candidly about her feelings of disappointment when she had to have a caesarean section with her youngest, Theo. "The first baby was easy, Millie was so quick and easy," Emily said. "I expected that with Theo but it didn't happen. I planned to have a natural labour and I didn't.

"I felt like I had let him down," she confessed. "Because it is more risky having a caesarean than having a natural birth. As a doctor, you see all the worst scenarios, you see the complicated labours and when things go wrong. I probably did have that in my head, more than I should have done."

Emily MacDonagh appeared on Lorraine for her first solo TV interview

Although the procedure was relatively straightforward, Emily said she was shocked at how hard her recovery was, and revealed it took six weeks for her to get back to normal. "Luckily I had Pete, who really looked after me," she said. "He's fantastic." Emily also revealed that she hopes to have more children with the star, adding: "I would prefer not to have a caesarean next time, I want a natural birth."

Of her relationship with 44-year-old Peter, Emily said that being with him makes the downside of fame "worth it". She said: "I love being with Pete. It makes any of the bad sides worth it. The paparazzi doesn't affect me at all. I can go to work and be me as a doctor, come home and be a mum and a wife. I can go round Sainsbury's and no one knows who I am."

Emily has two children, Amelia and Theo, with husband Peter Andre

The pretty brunette also spoke about being a step-mum to Pete's older children, Junior, 12, and ten-year-old Princess. "I love it. They are the loveliest children. It taught me what I was doing before I had my own children. They are great," she said, adding: "I'm quite young, I guess. Maybe they see me as a big sister!"