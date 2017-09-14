Zoe Ball pens heartfelt birthday tribute to late boyfriend Billy Yates: 'Happy birthday my love' 'I will be holding tight today to those who love your bones,' she wrote on Instagram

Zoe Ball has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late boyfriend Billy Yates on what would have been his 41st birthday. Taking to her Instagram page this week, the grieving radio presenter shared a picture of cameraman as she remembered him four months after his untimely death. In the poignant post, she wrote: "Happy birthday Little Wonder, @billwahweewoo my dearest Babyface, my love, my Snoops, up there in the stars. Pictured here all a glow lighting a lantern in Goa for Ali McBossy also in the stars."

She added: "I will be holding tight today to those who love your bones & miss your wondrous ways. We will climb your tower & eat Mr Fu's Salt & Pepper Chicken wings & cry & hug & dance & laugh & do your bendy thumbs up & tell your tales & never ever ever stop loving you Billy William Biwwy Billface." [sic] Earlier this week, Zoe, 46, shared a selfie of the pair to commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day. Billy was in a relationship with Zoe for six months before his tragic death. He was found dead at his London home in May.

"My @billwahweewoo would have been 41 this week," the TV presenter told her followers. "Today is #worldsuicidepreventionday2017 thinking with love of all those affected & those dear ones lost. We must keep talking. We must share our experiences to help each other and most importantly learn to stop and LISTEN not necessarily keep trying to fix." Zoe took a break from hosting her radio show to grieve the loss of her partner, who worked as a cameraman on The Antiques

After making her return to radio, the Strictly presenter thanked colleagues and listeners for their support. She said: "As most of you know I've been away for the past four weeks - been a pretty tough time actually, having lost my dear, dear boyfriend, Billy. I would really like to thank the ever-gorgeous ladies Kate Thornton, Suzi Perry and Melanie C, for holding the fort so brilliantly whilst I was away, everyone at the BBC and all my friends for all their support and Billy's dear family, his brilliant friends, [and] my family."