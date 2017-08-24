Zoe Ball celebrates son's GCSE results with sweet family photo Woody is Zoe's eldest child with DJ ex Norman Cook

Zoe Ball is one proud mama! The Strictly: It Takes Two star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snapshot of her son Woody on the day he received his GCSE results. The snapshot shows smiling Woody posing with his father Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, with the DJ holding up the teen's results letter from Brighton College. Alongside the photo, Zoe wrote: "Proud as ever of our beautiful boy @w00dy_c00k who smashed his #gcse's #aceface #brightoncollege He's off to celebrate at #readingfestival #no1son #smarttike #proudmama #emosh."

Proud mum Zoe Ball celebrated son Woody's GCSE results with a rare photo

The post proved popular with Zoe's fans, who rushed to congratulate the happy 16-year-old. "Well done Woody!" on follower wrote, with another adding: "…and breathe! Congrats Woody!" A third remarked: "How lovely Zoe. 'Work hard play hard'. Lush photo. He is the image of you x."

Zoe and Norman Cook split in September 2016, but remain on very good terms

Zoe, 46, and Norman, 54, share two children together; Woody and his younger sister Nelly, aged seven. The couple announced their separation in September 2016, but have remained on very good terms. In a joint statement at the time, the couple said: "With great sadness we are announcing that we have separated. After many exciting adventures together over the last 18 years we have come to the end of our rainbow. We are still great friends and will continue to support each other and raise our beautiful children together, living next door but one. X Zoe & Norm."

Following their separation, Zoe found love again with cameraman Billy Yates. Tragically, he took his own life in May, with Zoe posting a touching tribute on Instagram following his untimely death.