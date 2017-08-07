Fiona Bruce reveals she still uses a nanny for her teenage children The Fake or Fortune star is mum to Sam and Mia

Fiona Bruce has revealed that she still employs a nanny to help take care of her two teenage children. The Fake or Fortune star is a mother to Sam, 19, and 15-year-old Mia, and disclosed that she still uses a carer for her kids because of her long working hours. "I know it must sound absurd but we have a nanny," the 53-year-old BBC newsreader told the Mail. "Clare has been with us for 19 years. Obviously we don't need a nanny any more, but she's part of our family."

Fiona Bruce pictured with her children Sam and Mia in 2010

Fiona has been at the BBC since 1989, when she joined as a researcher on Panorama. She famously went back to work just 16 days after the birth of Mia, who will turn 16 in November. The star, who owns homes in north London and Oxfordshire, explained: "I’m working a lot and my husband works a lot too, and it's really important for me that someone is in the house when Mia comes in from school."

Fiona has been married to Nigel Sharrocks since July 1994

The TV journalist has been married to advertising agency director Nigel Sharrocks since July 1994; they welcomed son Sam in January 1988, followed by Mia in November 2001. In an interview with the Telegraph in 2015, she opened up about juggling her career with family life, admitting that she would watch the clock while working for Panorama.

"There was always a point at which I thought, 'If I leave now, I can make bathtime', and I'd get really irritable and try to rattle through stuff," she said. Fiona also reflected on her decision to be a working mum. "My kids once said, 'What would you do if you hadn't got us?'" she shared. "I replied, 'I'd be more successful and I'd have more friends, but I wouldn't be as happy.'"