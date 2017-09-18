JK Rowling reveals same fear as Harry Potter character Look out Ron! JK Rowling shared a photo of a huge spider on Twitter

JK Rowling has revealed she shares the same phobia as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series! The novelist posted a photo on Twitter showing a large spider captured in a glass in her room, writing: "I am a strong, independent woman. Also, thanks very much to my husband for dealing with this so I could go through the door it was blocking." Ariana Grande was among those to reply to the snap while making a hilarious Harry Potter reference. The One Last Time singer responded with the spell used in the Harry Potter films to banish spiders, writing: "arania exumai."

Other fans were quick to discuss the photo, with one writing: "That thing... is huge," to which Jo responded: "Thank you. My point exactly." She also agreed when a fan mentioned that she had a wonderful husband, writing: "I do. And not only because of spiders." Another person added: "There's being a strong independent woman and there's dealing with too many damned legs. You did fine. *shudder*." Some followers joked about the situation, with one tweeting: "Should've casted Riddikulus and given it roller skates," while another added: "GLASSIO CEILINGUM."

Jo spoke about her husband catching the spider

Jo admitted that she was afraid of spiders back in 2008 during a party to mark the publication of The Tale of Beedle the Bard. Confirming that she had been afraid of arachnids ever since she was young, she revealed that she felt guilty when she found out that Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint was also afraid of them. She said: "I feel sorry for him, because I kept putting Ron in these situations where he had to encounter them."