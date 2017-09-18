Why was Konnie Huq at the Emmys? Konnie Huq looked stunning as she attended the awards show

Some viewers were surprised to see former Blue Peter presenter, Konnie Huq, at the Emmy Awards in L.A. on Sunday night, and took to Twitter to question why the podcast host was attending the event. So why was Konnie in attendance? The 42-year-old is actually married to satirist Charlie Brooker, who received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special for his work on Black Mirror: San Junipero.

Konnie was supporting her husband, Charlie

Charlie thanked his wife in his acceptance speech, saying: "Thanks very much to my mum and dad and my kids… I've heard that 2017 has been described as one long never-ending Black Mirror episode, but I like to think that if I had written it, it wouldn't be quite so on the nose… San Junipero was a story about love, and love will defeat hate, love will win, but it might need a bit of help…. Finally, my wife Konnie, who's down there, who I love very much. Thank you."

The highlight of the Emmys was of course TV legend Konnie Huq receiving a shout out from her husband pic.twitter.com/qMUGs4W7H3 — Ryan JL (@RyanJL) September 18, 2017

Konnie celebrated by sharing a snap of the award from their table on Twitter, writing: "Woo hoo!! #proudwife." People were quick to praise the writer, with one tweeting: "SO well deserved! Amazing to see Charlie flying the flag for the Brits in Tinseltown and beating the fab Big Little Lies too." Fellow TV presenter Angellica Bell wrote: "Congrats to Charlie. When I'm next over we can polish them whilst having a cuppa." People were also quick to discuss Konnie receiving a shout-out at the awards show, with one saying: "BONUS KONNIE HUQ SIGHTING," while another added: "The highlight of the Emmys was of course TV legend Konnie Huq receiving a shout out from her husband."