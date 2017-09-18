Donald Trump's former press secretary makes surprising Emmy appearance - see the best celebrity reactions Sean Spicer appeared at the Emmy Awards last night - see the reaction

Sean Spicer caused a stir after taking to the stage at Sunday night's Emmy Awards. The former press secretary to Donald Trump took to the stage to joke about the size of the crowd at the awards ceremony in reference to the famous incident where he claimed that Donald Trump had the "largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period". Celebrities in the audience were shocked to see him at the event, and many took to Twitter to discuss his appearance.

STORY: Guess which actress just broke Emmy records?

Sean performed a skit at the Emmys

Appearing on stage with a rolling podium, much like the one he would stand before during press conferences, Sean said: "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the world." Veep's Anna Chlumsky was particularly shocked by his appearance, and was spotted covering her mouth in surprise. Meanwhile, Melissa McCarthy, who famously portrayed Sean in several skits from SNL, was spotted giggling as he took to the stage.

Anna was shocked to see Sean

READ: Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard share kiss at Emmys

Others celebrities weren't too impressed to see Sean at the event. Taking to Twitter, Scrubs actor Zach Braff wrote: "I'm not ready to laugh 'with' Sean Spicer. I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country." Jon Ronson added: "There wasn't anything funny about Sean Spicer repeatedly lying, sowing confusion and fear during a frightening time, like the travel ban." Viewers were also unimpressed with Sean's appearance, with one writing: "HAHAHAHA GUYS, SEAN SPICER IS ON THE #EMMYS STAGE. REMEMBER THAT TIME THE PRESIDENT BRAZENLY LIED TO US ABOUT A BASIC FACTS? Hilarious," while another added: "Sean Spicer is an opportunist who regularly lied directly to citizens as the spokesperson for an elected leader. Did I miss the funny bit?"