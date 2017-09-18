Guess which actress just broke Emmy records? Julia Louis-Dreyfus has now made Emmy history! Find out why

Julia Louis-Dreyfus made Emmy history on Sunday night after winning her sixth consecutive Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Award for her role in Veep. The actress, who has now broken records for the most Emmys won by a single performer for one role, has received eight Emmys overall. The star was previously tied with Candice Bergen, who won five times in the title role for Murphy Brown.

Julia has won sixth Emmys in a row for her role in Veep

Accepting the coveted trophy, Julia said: "This is and continues to be the role of a lifetime and an adventure of utter utter joy," before praising her fellow nominees, Pamela Adlon, Jane Fonda, Allison Janney, Ellie Kemper, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lily Tomlin. Speaking about the political comedy, which also won Best Comedy, she joked: "We did have a whole story about an impeachment but we abandoned that because we were worried someone else might get to it first."

Julia plays Selina Meyer in the popular comedy

Fans of the star took to Twitter to congratulate her win, with one writing: "Julia Louis-Dreyfus just won AGAIN for her role in Veep, winning every year since 2012. Her first Emmy win was when she was 35. She's 56," while another added: "Julia Louis-Dreyfus's insane streak would be infuriating if she didn't 1000% deserve it. She's legitimately the funniest actor alive." A third person joked: "Julia Louis Dreyfus is like the Meryl Streep of TV."

Speaking about how she is similar to her character in the hit show, Julia told HBO: "I'm an ambitious person. I hope I'm not as narcissistic as she is. But everybody's capable of intense narcissism. So it's just a question of opening up the valve of that part of your brain and letting the narcissism flow. You know, there are great parallels to be made between trying to stay alive in show business and trying to stay alive in politics."