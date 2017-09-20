Holly Willoughby asks fans to help prevent bullying with this powerful video The kind-hearted TV star was promoting This Morning's Be Kind anti-bullying campaign

Holly Willoughby used her celebrity reach for a very good cause on Wednesday night, taking to social media to ask fans to share a powerful anti-bullying video. The footage was part of This Morning's Be Kind campaign, which works to help prevent bullying in schools. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three asked fans to "help stop bullying," writing: "Please share this with as many people as you can, together we can make a difference. Let's put a stop to bullying... Super proud of @thismorning and our #bekind campaign... download the pack and use it at home or take it to your child's teacher to be used in school... thank you x."

Please share this with as many people as you can, together we can make a difference. Let's put a stop to bullying... Super proud of @thismorning and our #bekind campaign... download the pack and use it at home or take it to your child's teacher to be used in school... thank you x A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

This Morning's new Be Kind anti-bullying campaign video was shared by Holly Willoughby

The footage, which had over 45,000 views in under an hour, featured a heartbreaking montage of photos of bully victims, many of whom had taken their own lives as a result of their trauma. Holly, This Morning's Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, all narrate the video, taking it in turns to speak. They said: "Today, right across the country, there are people spending the day in fear. Too frightened to go to school. To frightened to tell anyone. Too frightened to fight back. Today, children up and down the country are being bullied."

The video then showed clips from the This Morning sofa of the families of bully victims who had taken their own lives. Viewers were then invited to download a pack for schools: "Together we can stop such heartbreaking stories being told. Head to the This Morning website to download our Be Kind teachers pack. Please, be kind," Phillip and Holly narrated.

Holly and Phil both narrate the powerful campaign video

Unsurprisingly, the video received a mass reaction, with many viewers taking to the comments section to praise This Morning for highlighting the problem of bullying. "Well done @thismorning @bekind can change so many aspects of a child and family's life," one wrote. Another agreed: "Yes well done This Morning."

Holly was also on hand to help her fans share the video on their own Instagram accounts. One follower asked: "How can we share this video on our Instagram accounts?," causing the helpful star to reply: "Try and regram it using an app? I'm not very technical."