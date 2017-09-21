Kristina Rihanoff's daughter is already dancing! The former Strictly Come Dancing dancer welcomed her baby girl last year

Kristina Rihanoff is paving the way for her 14-month-old daughter, Mila. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the former Strictly Come Dancing star revealed that she often dances around her house with her little girl. Speaking at the launch of her collection with Pia Michi dresses, Kristina said that Mila has got natural rhythm, adding: "She loves music that's for sure, she wiggles her little bum which is really cute."

The former Latin champion, who is a devoted mother, told HELLO! she would happily support Lila in whatever her passion is. "You have to expose your children to a lot of different activities and see what they actually like," Kristina said. "She might love rugby or maybe she will love writing poems."

Kristina's partner Ben Cohen was also in attendance at the launch party. Of her former rugby player boyfriend, Kristina said: "Ben is incredible he is such a lovely dad, he is so hands on... Without him I wouldn't be able to all of that, he is very on board."

Ben has been a huge support to Kristina - especially when it comes to her designs: "Everything I wear he likes." The star has put a lot of her time and effort into her collection for Pia Michi, and told HELLO!: "I love creating" adding of her collection, "they are all stylish dresses".

Kristina is now preparing for a three week tour of England, Scotland and Ireland, and is super excited to get her dancing shoes back on. "I like to see the fans of the shows and do my craft because I love choreography," she said. "All of this will be quite exciting."