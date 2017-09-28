Loading the player...

Exclusive: Tamara Ecclestone reveals anxiety of leaving her daughter at nursery The Formula One heiress was announced as the new ambassador for baby charity, Best Beginnings

Like many parents, Tamara Ecclestone struggled to be apart from her child when her daughter Sophia started nursery earlier this year. The Formula One heiress revealed that it took a while for her three-year-old to adjust, but thankfully, Sophia is now starting to enjoy it. "She's at kindergarten now," Tamara told HELLO! at the 2017 Vordere Legends Ball in London on Wednesday night.

"It was really hard because she didn't really enjoy it in the beginning, but it's getting easier and easier and I'm just persevering and trying to encourage her. It's really hard as a parent when you see them suffering, and I'm trying to hold it together, but I'm glad I stuck with it because it is getting easier. And she's starting to enjoy it a bit."

Jay and Tamara attend the 2017 Vordere Legends Ball

Tamara, who has previously said she has never spent more than six minutes away from her daughter, was accompanied to the ball by her husband Jay Rutland. The doting mum put their little girl down to bed at the venue, the Jumeirah Carlton Hotel, before attending the charity ball, where she was unveiled as the new ambassador for baby charity, Best Beginnings.

"Fifi's upstairs," said Tamara. "It was the worst put down ever! The lights wouldn't go off in the room. I was looking for masking tape to tape the switch to the wall so the lights would stay out. She's aware that she's in a different situation, and she wanted to come too, but she finally fell asleep after about six or seven stories, so hopefully she stays asleep." Tamara added: "She loves her dad, but me and her have a really, really special bond and for now she's a mummy's girl. Who knows, it could change."

Tamara with Best Beginnings' charity founder Alison Baum

Tamara spoke to HELLO! alongside the charity's founder Alison Baum, who is celebrating Best Beginnings' tenth anniversary this year. "We just met so recently and we hit it off straight away," said Tamara. "Alison filled me in on the charity, and their plans for the future, and I just thought I had to be involved with it because I really believe in what she's doing. I think it's incredible. There are so many people here, it's just great to get the word out and hopefully have a very successful evening."

Gregg Wallace and Mike Tindall were among the star-studded guests

Among the star-studded guests were Gregg Wallace and Mike Tindall, who also caught up with HELLO! on the red carpet. The former England rugby captain, who was showing his support for Restart Rugby charity, revealed that his sporting heroes were Will Carling and Muhammad Ali. "And my wife, of course!" laughed Mike, referring to equestrian Zara Phillips. "She's obviously a world champion mum as well."