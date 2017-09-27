Loading the player...

Louise Redknapp's show sells out in ten minutes as she announces new tour The Eternal singer is performing her first gig in 15 years

Louise Redknapp is the woman of the moment. The former Eternal singer is returning to the music scene in December to perform her first gig in 15 years, so it's no surprise that she is in demand. Her show sold out in less than ten minutes, Louise revealed on Instagram, while also announcing her new tour dates for 2018. Tickets will go on sale on Friday.

"Hey guys, I still can't believe that the December show sold out in less than 10 minutes!! Thank you to everyone that bought tickets, and for those of you that missed out - fear not - I'm coming on tour!! In January I’ll be bringing the show to Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham then back to London for an additional date. Tickets go on Sale Friday 29th September at 10am via seetickets.com & myticket.co.uk," she wrote.

Louise is going on tour next year

Louise, 42, will be performing some of her original tracks, as well as some of her favourite covers. She also teased that she may be bringing out some new music. It's an exciting time for Louise. This month she made her debut as Sally Bowles in a new UK tour of Cabaret, starring alongside Will Young who is reprising his Olivier-nominated performance as the Emcee. The pair are good friends after starring in last year's Strictly Come Dancing together.

And on the home front, it appears that Louise and her husband Jamie Redknapp are working through their marital issues. The couple, who have two sons together, split over the summer and Louise was pictured without her wedding ring. But last week, the actress was spotted wearing her wedding band again as she left the Cabaret theatre.

The actress appears to have reconciled with her husband Jamie

Louise found fame as a member of Eternal. The R&B girl group made their debut in 1993 with their quadruple-platinum album Always & Forever, but in 1995 Louise departed to launch her solo career. She released the hit album Naked in 1996, followed by Woman in Me in 1997 and Elbow Beach in 2000.