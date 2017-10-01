Chizzy Akudolu is the first celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing – fans react to the news The actress made an emotional exit from the ballroom dancing show

Chizzy Akudolu is the first celebrity to leave this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. The actress faced Brian Conley in the dance off, performing the foxtrot with her dance partner Pasha Kovalev. While Judge Craig Revel Horwood voted to save Chizzy and Pasha, head judge Shirley Ballas had the casting vote and chose to save Brian and Amy.

She said: “Well it’s quite a difficult decision. I feel that both of them bought quite nice performances there, but the person I’m going to save because I felt like they had a bit more musicality and content this evening is Brian.”

Tess Daly comforts an emotional Chizzy as she exits Strictly

An emotional Chizzy told show host Tess: "Thank you to everyone who has supported. And this guy… this dude, I have loved every minute dancing with him and it will continue because I will just be going round his house to dance now. But I don’t have his address so if anyone could email me I would appreciate it! And thank you to the judges for the constructive criticism which I will take on board. Thank you."

Pasha said of his dance partner Chizzy: "You were so much fun to work with, all the laughs we had together, all the great dancing we did together I absolutely enjoyed every single second of it and fine, come over to my house!"

Fans rushed to support Chizzy on her Twitter page. One told the star: "So sad to see you go, your brilliant personality will be missed xx." Another wrote: "So very sorry for you both, but you gave me the best two weeks of Strictly ever. Thanks." One follower said: "Sad you’ve gone Chizzy, you certainly didn’t deserve to be first off, enjoyed watching you dance xx."

Next week the remaining fourteen couples will perform in a spectacular Movie Special. Chizzy and Pasha join Zoe Ball on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 2nd October at 6.30pm on BBC Two.