Guess which Neighbours star has gone on secret dates with One Direction's Niall Horan Is One Direction's Niall Horan off the market?

Neighbours star Olympia Valance has revealed she has enjoyed a string of "secret dates" with One Direction singer Niall Horan. The Irish pop star, who has embarked on a successful solo career, often jets off to Australia to see family as well as promote his new music. Talking about their relationship, the Melbourne-based actress revealed that the pair have been good friends for "a couple of years". In a new interview with The Sun, Holly Candy's younger sister shared: "We just met in Australia and we've been messaging ever since and yeah we have hung out together a bit. We are quite close. I see him when I come to London and he sees me when he’s in Oz."

Olympia Valance is famous for playing Paige Smith in Neighbours

However, Olympia - who plays Paige Smith in Neighbours - has insisted she is "single". She added: "I am single at the moment. I've been single pretty much all this year and it's been really nice. I've always had problems being on my own before and now I'm actually like, I really love this and just not having anyone to answer to." The Australian beauty was previously in a 15-month relationship with Greg Cannell but the pair parted ways in February.

Niall Horan insists he's still single

Earlier this year, Niall was accused of flirting with American singer Katy Perry. When asked about his love life last month, the Slow Hands hitmaker revealed on Australian radio show Nova FM's Fitzy and Wippa that he was "still single". Niall has previously been linked to the likes of Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez. Speaking about his "ideal" woman, the heartthrob recently told Billboard: "I think I got a type, anyway. Dark hair, dark eyes. Someone I can see as a friend." He added: "At the moment, I'm enjoying being 23. I only get one go at my 20s. I'd like to give it my best go. I'm happy to go home alone on a Saturday night, drink and watch football."