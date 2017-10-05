Glee actor Mark Salling pleads guilty to possession of child pornography Mark Salling was arrested for possession of child pornography in 2015

Mark Salling has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He was arrested back in December 2015 after his ex-girlfriend reported him to the police. According to investigators, the Glee actor had a laptop, hard drive and USB stick containing thousands of illegal images. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Mark will be sentenced to four to seven years in prison, will be registered as a sex offender and will be entered into a treatment program.

He will also be banned from having any contact with anyone under the age of 18, and will not be allowed with 100 feet of any schools, parks, public swimming pools, youth centres, playgrounds or arcades at any time. He will also need to pay $50,000 to each victim seeking restitution. The 35-year-old, who is best known for his role as Puck in Glee, previously faced up to 20 years in prison before accepting the plea deal. According to the court documents, Mark's statement read: "I am pleading guilty because I am guilty of the charges and wish to take advantage of the promises set forth in this agreement, and not for any other reason."

Sky News reported that the plea deal read: "Beginning in at least April 2015, and continuing to at least December 2015, [the] defendant used the Internet from his home in Los Angeles.... to download thousands of images of child pornography. [The] defendant attempted to conceal his activity using software that masked his IP address. However, on at least two occasions in 2015, [the] defendant showed his child pornography to an adult woman in the context of their sexual relationship. This was ultimately reported to law enforcement."