There has been speculation for weeks that Cheryl is joining X Factor judge Simon Cowell at the Judges’ Houses show this year. Sinitta even took to her Twitter page upset that she wasn’t invited back to help. Well, now it’s official: Cheryl is to appear with her close friend Simon as they judge X Factor hopefuls in glamourous Southern France. Cheryl looks fantastic in the show's promotional snap, wearing a black crop top and trouser ensemble with her long hair flowing down her back and accessorizing with stunning gold jewellery.

The Mail Online reports that the duo are set to film Judges’ Houses at Simon’s incredible Chateau Diter, which is situated outside Cannes in the South of France and featured in the hit series Riviera. Cheryl’s fans were quick to comment on her Instagram page, with one writing: "Hope you're having a lovely time in France! Can't wait to see you back on our screens." Another told the star: "Cheryl the pics of you in France are amazing. You look amazing. Cannot wait to see you back."

The Judges’ Houses episode is expected to hit our screens on the weekend of 21-22 October. Rapper Stormzy is thought to be joining Nicole Scherzinger, while Mika may join Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne’s helpers are rumoured to be her children Kelly and Jack.

Cheryl’s fans will be delighted to see her back in the limelight again following the birth of her first child, a son Bear, in March this year. The singer has kept a low profile while spending time with her newborn, but is now slowly getting back to work. Last weekend Cheryl made a sensational return to the catwalk as she modelled for L’Oreal in Paris Fashion Week, joining a host of celebrity ambassadors, including Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda.

The star also sparked excitement when she stepped out in Paris ahead of her catwalk appearance. The new mum was photographed in the French capital looking stunning in a long, black dress and a gold, circle-shaped ring on her wedding finger! There has been no news of an engagement from either Cheryl or her boyfriend Liam Payne.