Phillip Schofield enjoys rare night out with daughter Ruby – see the photo! The TV host attended a restaurant launch with his youngest daughter

This Morning host Phillip Schofield has been spotted on a night out in London with his youngest daughter Ruby, 21. The TV host smiled as he left celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo’s new restaurant in Camden. Ruby, who recently graduated from university in Leeds, looked stunning in a coral coloured jumper, black jeans and ankle boots. Ruby regularly posts photos of herself and friends partying on her Instagram page so it was rare to see her on a night out with her famous dad.

Phillip Schofield with daughter Ruby in London

Earlier on this summer, Phillip and his wife Stephanie celebrated Ruby’s graduation by sharing a photo on social media. The proud dad, who also has an older daughter, Molly, 24, captioned the snap: "Congratulations on your graduation @rubyschofe." Phillip and Stephanie have been married since March 1993, and were first introduced when Stephanie worked as a BBC production assistant while Phillip was fronting children's television.

Loading the player...

READ: Holly Willoughby calls out 'naughty' Phillip Schofield for teasing her about eating cake 'all the time'

Just last month, Phillip drew compliments from fans when he posted a photo of himself looking dapper on Instagram. "Love a photo shoot that involves wine!" said the star. One fan told him: "You're definitely one of those men that gets better looking with age!" While another wrote: "Silver Fox on the box." One fan said: "Such a handsome man."

Photo credit: Phillip Schofield / Instagram

Phillip’s This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby recently opened up about her friendship with Phil on The Jonathan Ross Show. She said: "I love that man. We met on Dancing on Ice, rink side would you believe. I'd obviously watched him on the telly lots, he was in the Broom Cupboard; he was my children’s TV presenter that I used to watch." Holly adds: "I was a bit scared when I first met him but that changed very quickly when I realised he was basically me in the male form."