Holly Willoughby says of Phillip Schofield: 'I was a bit scared when I first met him' The This Morning host makes the surprise comment on The Jonathan Ross Show

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are a great team presenting This Morning, but Holly reveals she was actually a little scared of Phil when she first met him! The stylish mum-of-three appears on The Jonathan Ross Show this Saturday night and explains what happened when the TV duo became friends.

Holly says of her friendship with Phillip: "I love that man. We met on Dancing on Ice, rink side would you believe. I'd obviously watched him on the telly lots, he was in the Broom Cupboard, he was my children’s TV presenter that I used to watch." Holly adds: "I was a bit scared when I first met him but that changed very quickly when I realised he was basically me in the male form."



The presenter also tells Jonathan how she faced criticism early on in her TV career. She says: "I think I have it less now, I think when I started out I did because a lot of people look at the blonde hair and this and that and the other and have a massive judgement on you."

Holly continues: "When I first started in telly, I had a lot of negative comments about myself but then I suddenly realised I couldn't be anyone else and actually the bits where I mess up or I’m just me seem to be the things that work. And I think when you do so much of it, you can only be you. And when you accept that then that just makes things easier."

Holly, who is mum to Harry, eight, Belle, six and two-year-old Chester is asked whether she might have more children. "I love babies. I don't like the thought of it ever being over," she reveals. "But I don't think that’s a reason to have another one, if I was lucky enough to have another one. Three is a really good number. I’m a working mum, I’m very busy and my children are the most important thing and I think the balance is really right. We were waiting for Chester to come along. As soon as he came along, everything felt perfect."

The Jonathan Ross Show is on at 9.30pm this Saturday 30th September