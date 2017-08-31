Holly Willoughby delights fans with exciting new announcement The popular TV presenter took to Twitter to share some exciting news with her followers

Holly Willoughby has enjoyed a fun-filled summer, having recently returned home after a holiday in St Tropez. Now, on the last day of her summer holidays, the TV presenter has got back into work mode, and couldn’t help share some very exciting news with fans on Twitter! Sharing a photo of her soon-to-be-released book, Truly Scrumptious Baby, the 36-year-old wrote: "Feeling excited because…there's only 7 days until #TrulyScrumptiousBaby!" Shortly after posting her news, Holly's followers sent their messages of support, with many telling her just how excited they were for the book's release. "Can't wait! My little babe is nearly 4 months so I can read the book and implement in a few months," one wrote, while another asked hopefully: "Do you have any signed copies?"

To make the most of her remaining time off, Holly also took a trip to Chessington World of Adventures, where she posed for photos with a number of animals, including a giraffe. In a photo posted on her Instagram account, the mother-of-three is seen beaming with delight while feeding the giraffe, which she captioned: "Last days of the summer hols spent hanging out with this beauty... #lashenvy #chessington Thank you @chessingtonworldofadventures."

Holly posted a second photo, this time of her cuddling up to a skunk. Looking cool in oversized shades as she posed for the picture, the This Morning presenter looked as gorgeous as ever, something fans were quick to pick up on. "How beautiful," one observed, while another said: "Wow you look so young."

As of Monday 4 September, Holly will be back on This Morning with co-host Phillip Schofield, much to the delight of viewers. However, this won't have been the first time they will have seen each other in a while. Back in July, the duo enjoyed a break together in the Algarve with their partners and children, along with Dragon's Den star Peter Jones and The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh.