Phillip Schofield shares rare holiday photo with wife Stephanie – see the romantic snap! The This Morning host is enjoying a summer break with his wife

Looks like Phillip Schofield is enjoying his summer break away from This Morning. The popular presenter shared a romantic, sunset photograph with his Instagram followers, showing himself and wife Stephanie on holiday. It’s a rare glimpse into the star’s personal life, with Phil seldom posting photos of his wife on social media. The pair have been married since 1993 and have two children together, Molly, 24, and Ruby, 21.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield shares hilarious video from daughter's university graduation

In the chilled out picture, Phil and Stephanie can be seen in matching outfits, both wearing cool white t-shirts and dark shades as they enjoy a glass of wine. Phil captioned the snap: “Me and my girl.” His followers adored the intimate photo, with one writing: “Enjoy your well-earned break! Miss you and Hols on the telly box, but you deserve a good break! And a lovely pic.” Another commented: “Perfect couple enjoying life.” A third said: “The original love island couple right there.”

Me and my girl A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Phillip shared another snap of his flip flops, sun hat, shades and water bottle lying on a tiled floor. Presumably having gone for a cooling swim, the TV host wrote: “38 degrees ... I have melted.” Fans rushed to figure out where the star is holidaying, with one asking: “Portugal? Us too. Soooo hot!” There were a few jokes from Phillip’s fans about his ‘Love Island’ water bottle, which fellow This Morning presenter Rylan Clark had given to him. One fan said: “Haha you've taken your love island water bottle with you!”

38 degrees ... I have melted #Lucifer A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Phil’s co-host Holly Willoughby has also been enjoying the summer sun, sharing her own romantic snap on Instagram this week. Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin were celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary and the star posted a picture of the happy couple jumping from a boat into the sea. Holly wrote: "Home from the most incredible week... leaping into the next 10 years... love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade #loveandlaughter."

Home from the most incredible week... leaping into the next 10 years... love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade #loveandlaughter A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

Back in the UK, there are rumours that Holly and Phil are to reunite next year to present ITV’s Dancing on Ice once again. The on-screen partners-in-crime fronted the ice dancing competition for five years, from 2006 to 2011, but Holly later stepped down, with Christine Lampard taking her place alongside Phil. A source told The Sun: "It's a massive coup for ITV to have Holly and Phil back on board. Producers love the idea of going back to the original line-up and they’re both really excited to return to their roots."