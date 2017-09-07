Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie enjoy action-packed day out in London The couple climbed up London's The O2 during a day out in the capital

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe were all smiles after they enjoyed an unforgettable day out together climbing the O2 building in London on Thursday. Taking to his Instagram account, the This Morning co-host posted a rare photo of the couple, showing them beaming as they stood on the roof of The O2 building, with a stunning backdrop of the River Thames also in the shot. The photo, which was captioned: " Watched a few gigs inside, now I've been on the roof! Thank you @upattheo2 that was fun," went down a treat with fans, who were delighted to see how happy the pair looked. "You two are so cute xx," one wrote, while another said: "Lovely photo."

Phillip and Stephanie reached new heights during their London trip

Phillip returned to the TV on Monday following a well-deserved summer break from This Morning. The popular presenter was reunited with his co-host and good friend Holly Willoughby. The pair enjoyed their respective summer holidays with their families abroad, and were even reunited briefly in Portugal last month. Holly and Phil enjoyed a dinner out, where they were joined by fellow stars Peter Jones and Bradley Walsh. Phil had also shared various posts from the Algarve, showing fans some particularly hilarious photos of himself wearing a hi-vis jacket in the pool, in the car, in the kitchen and even in bed.

Phillip and Stephanie are the proud parents to daughters Molly and Ruby

Earlier in the summer, Phillip and Stephanie enjoyed celebrating their daughter Ruby's graduation, posing for a fun family photo in front of a large 2017 sign. The proud dad, who also has an older daughter, Molly, 24, shared the image with fans on social media, simply captioning it: "Congratulations on your graduation @rubyschofe."

Phillip and Stephanie have been married since March 1993, and were first introduced when Stephanie worked as a BBC production assistant while Phillip was fronting children's television. Earlier in the year, the pair appeared together on Phillip’s new series, Schofield’s South African Adventures.