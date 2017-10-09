Everything you need to know about Paul Hollywood's wife Alexandra The couple have been married for 19 years

A passionate cook and family food writer, Alexandra Hollywood is not just the wife of Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood. She is also the author of two cookbooks, has helped develop recipes and has appeared on TV a number of times to showcase her own impressive cookery skills. We take a closer look at the blue-eyed baker's other half...

Who is Alexandra Hollywood?

Behind every great man there is a great women, and this is certainly the case with Alexandra. She is a chef in her own right and shares many of her cooking tips with her husband, Paul Hollywood. Her cooking is inspired by her French and Scandinavian family background, and she previously worked on a semi-professional basis in the French Alps. Alexandra regularly cooks for friends and family and has worked with a number of chefs to develop and improve recipes. The chef who has launched two cookbooks – My Busy Kitchen and Cooking Tonight – regularly shares her recipes with her fans on her social media page.

When is her birthday?

She was born on May 11th 1994, making her two years older than Paul.

How long have Alexandra and Paul been together?

Alexandra and Paul first met in Cyrus and were married in 1998, just weeks after their first introduction.

What happened when Alexandra filed for divorce?

It hasn't been an easy ride for the couple; Alexandra was left in "complete shock" when Paul left her after 15 years of marriage, having embarked on an affair with his American Baking Competition co-star Marcela Valladolid. Alexandra filed for divorce in July 2013, and received a £1.4million payout, although the couple have since reconciled, with Paul calling his extra-marital relationship "the biggest mistake" of his life.

Was Alexandra a chef when she met Paul?

Alexandra was working as a scuba diving instructor in Cyprus whilst Paul was the head baker at a five-star hotel.

Do they share any children?

The couple share a son named Josh Hollywood who is kept out of the spotlight. He was born in October 2001.