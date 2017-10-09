Ashley Judd thanks supporters after Harvey Weinstein is fired following sexual harassment allegations Ashley Judd has taken to Twitter to thank her supporters after accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment

Ashley Judd has thanked her supporters after publicly speaking out to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. The actress took to Twitter after Harvey was fired from the Weinstein Company, sending messages of appreciation to her celebrity friends, including Mark Ruffalo and Susan Sarandon.

Ashley was one of a number of women to come forward in a New York Times piece that alleged various sexual harassment incidents spanning over three months. According to the article, Ashley was called into a hotel meeting with Harvey and was asked to give him a massage and help him pick out his clothes. She told the newspaper: "I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask. It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining."

Harvey was fired from his own company on Sunday following the allegations. In a statement, the company wrote: "In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company - Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar - have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."

Harvey released his own statement, which read: "I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office - or out of it. To anyone. I realised some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologise for it."