Harvey Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman announces she is leaving him It comes as Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow join women alleging sexual harassment

Harvey Weinstein's wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she is leaving him, as more women, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, continue to come forward to allege sexual harassment against the film producer. Harvey, 65, and 41-year-old Georgina have been married since 2007, and share two children together, India Pearl, seven, and four-year-old Dashiell Max. In a statement to People, Georgina said that her "heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions". She added: "I have chosen to leave my husband, caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

It comes after Angelina and Gwyneth added their own accounts of mistreatment at Harvey's hands. Both have said that the incidents happened early in their careers, in statements sent to the New York Times. In an email, Angelina said: "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behaviour towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."

Gwyneth alleged that after Harvey cast her in the leading role in Emma, he summoned her to his hotel suite, where he placed his hands on her and suggested massages in his bedroom. "I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified," she told the newspaper. The actress said she had told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt about the incident and that he had confronted the producer. "I thought he was going to fire me," she added.

Ex-President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have also spoken out about the allegations, following their eldest daughter Malia's internship at The Weinstein Company in New York earlier this year. A statement released by the couple said they "have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein", and adding that they "celebrate the courage of women who have come forward".