Ben Affleck apologises for sexually harassing Hilarie Burton Ben Affleck has apologised for groping Hilarie Burton after posting a statement about Harvey Weinstein

Ben Affleck has taken to Twitter to apologise for groping Hilarie Burton years ago on TRL. The Good Will Hunting posted his apology shortly after releasing a statement condemning Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women, spanning over three decades.

Hilarie said that she hasn't forgotten about the incident

Pointing out that Ben had once acted inappropriately towards the One Tree Hill actress, one of her followers tweeted: "He also grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though," to which Hilarie replied: "I didn't forget." After the follower wrote: "I'm so sorry that happened to you. It's infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he's done," Hilarie replied: "Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid… Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love."

Ben acknowledged the incident, writing: "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologise." In an earlier statement about Harvey, he wrote: "I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behaviour when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power." Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose McGowan are among those to have accused Harvey of sexual harassment, with Cara revealing that Harvey had tried to kiss her after having a meeting with her about a film role.