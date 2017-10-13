Ayda Field shares sweet photo of son Charlton at his tennis lesson The Loose Women star shares two children with husband Robbie Williams

Ayda Field's son is a future tennis star in the making! On Friday, the Loose Women presenter took to Instagram to share a sweet photo showing Charlton enjoying a tennis lesson, with the little boy stepping out onto the court with his racket in hand. Charlton – Ayda's youngest child with husband Robbie Williams - is certainly getting an early start in the sport; he is set to celebrate his third birthday later this month. Fans rushed to comment on the adorable photo, with one remarking: "How lovely getting into it so young!" and another adding: "He looks so cute.. and so much hair, even looks like Rob from the back!"

Ayda, 38, and Robbie, 43, welcomed their son, full name Charlton Valentine Williams, on 27 October 2014. He is the younger brother to their five-year-old daughter Theodora Rose Williams, known as Teddy. Last month, Ayda shared a rare photo of her little girl in celebration of her birthday. The picture showed Teddy with her hair in bunches as she looks out to sea. Alongside, the proud mum wrote: "All my little Teddy wanted for her birthday is some cake by the ocean. 5 yrs ago today she blessed me with the greatest gift… Being her mommy. I am grateful for her and the journey we share every single day. #happybirthday #teddylove #mygreatestblessing."

Ayda and Robbie have been married since August 2010

Angels singer Robbie started dating Ayda in May 2006, and he proposed in November 2009. The couple tied the knot at their home in Beverly Hills on 7 August 2010 in a wedding featured exclusively in HELLO!.