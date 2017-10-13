Loading the player...

Eamonn Holmes quizzes Christoph Waltz about Harvey Weinstein in uncomfortable interview The This Morning presenter was speaking to the Hollywood actor about Downsizing

Christoph Waltz looked visibly uncomfortable as he was asked about the current scandal embroiling Hollywood – the sexual assault allegations made against Harvey Weinstein. The actor was being interviewed by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning when the line of questioning turned to the disgraced director. "Talking about casting, what do you make of this Harvey Weinstein situation? Is that something that you guys are aware of in the industry?" Eamonn asked.

"Are you kidding?" the Inglourious Basterds actor replied. "How can you not be? I consider this something that I don't need to contribute my two cents worth. The situation I think is more than blatantly obvious. Anybody in his right mind would be repulsed by the behaviour. So, if the thing speaks for itself why should I add a voice to it?"

Christoph Waltz looked visibly uncomfortable during the interview

Eamonn insisted and came back with: "No, but I'm just wondering, was there an awareness in the industry? Was he talked about for a period of time?" Christoph replied: "He was one of the biggest players." Eamonn asked: "But people knew what his habits were?" The actor, clearly exasperated, concluded: "I don't know, look you're asking the wrong person. I'm an old geezer so to say."

Fans took to Twitter in their droves to share their opinion, with any commenting on the "awkward" interview. "Such an awkward interview. Why should he be answering questions about Weinstein?? #ThisMorning," wrote one viewer, while another tweeted: "Christoph Waltz was exceedingly polite when being asked about Harvey Weinstein twice like he'd know anything."

Christoph was asked about Harvey Weinstein

However, others were quick to side with Eamonn and his line of questioning. "For those saying #ThisMorning shouldn't have asked Christoph Waltz about Weinstein; it's Hollywood's biggest story & he is a member of Hollywood," one fan wrote. "Christoph Waltz squirming when asked about #HarveyWeinsten great to see all the male support," another sarcastically wrote. A third mused: "Christoph Waltz saying that 'It's blatantly obvious' that sexual abuse is rife in Hollywood. He wasn't keen on saying how he knew."