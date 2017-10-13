Loading the player...

Twitter clarifies why they suspended Rose McGowan's now restored account The former Charmed actress has alleged she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein

Twitter has explained why they suspended Rose McGowan's account, explaining that one of her tweets contained a private phone number. In a statement they wrote: "We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her tweets included a private phone number, which violates our terms of service. The tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future."

The statement continued: "Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices."

Rose McGowan's account has been unlocked

Last week, Rose, 44, reportedly sued Harvey Weinstein for making advances on her during the production of 1996 hit Scream. In a series of tweets, the actress accused the disgraced director of raping her. She also hit out at Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, criticising the company for doing business with Harvey. "I told the head of your studio that HW raped me," she wrote. "Over & over I said it. He said it hadn't been proven. I said I was the proof."

The former Charmed star also accused Ben Affleck of lying about his knowledge of the sexual harassment cases against Harvey. After the multiple allegations came to light, the actress goaded the Affleck brothers to comment on the recent claims. "Ben Affleck Casey Affleck, how's your morning boys," she tweeted on Monday. Both Rose and Ben starred in the 1998 movie Phantoms, which was executive-produced by Harvey.

Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017

Harvey's wife Georgina announces she is leaving him

Following Rose's suspension, women around the world chose to boycott the social media platform, with the hashtag "WomenBoycottTwitter" becoming a trending topic. Celebrities who took action included avid Twitter user Chrissy Teigen, Rose's former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, Mark Ruffalo, Elizabeth Banks, Chelsea Handler, Amber Tamblyn and Kathy Griffin.