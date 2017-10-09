Loading the player...

Kim Cattrall talks replacement for Sex and the City role Kim Cattrall has opened up about Sex and the City 3 reports on Piers Morgan's Life Stories

Kim Cattrall has opened up about recent reports that she was the reason that Sex and the City 3 was cancelled, revealing on Piers Morgan's Life Stories that she said 'no' to the project back in 2016, and calling out her former co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, for her behaviour. She also suggested that somebody else could take over the role, saying: "It's a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it and another actress should play it, maybe they could make it an African American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones."

Kim has suggested another actress could play Samantha Jones

Speaking about her decision not to make a third film, the 61-year-old continued: "I remember so clearly making that decision and last December I got a phone call and it was concerning that and the answer was simply, 'Thank you but no'. Now to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no', that I'm demanding or a diva. And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer."

Sarah Jessica confirmed the third instalment was cancelled

Sarah Jessica confirmed that the third film was cancelled back in September, telling Extra: "It's not halted. It's over. We're not doing it. I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."