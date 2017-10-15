davina-mccall

Davina McCall celebrates with family as she turns 50

The TV presenter shared a birthday snap on social media

by Sophie Hamilton

Happy birthday Davina McCall! The TV star turns 50 on Monday and took to her Instagram stories to share a special photo ahead of her big day. The mum-of-three showed fans a snap of a delicious-looking cake made for her by her daughter Holly. Davina wrote: "My daughter Holly just made this for me!! Vegan and SUGAR-FREE!!!!" Davina regularly posts photos of herself working out on her social media pages and there’s no doubt she certainly looks incredible for 50.

Photo credit: Instagram / Davina McCall

On Saturday, Davina appeared in Stella Magazine to talk about her landmark birthday, posing make-up free for the photoshoot. She told the publication that she wanted to do a bare-faced picture to prove that "getting older isn’t the end". On keeping fit at 50, the star said: "I quite like doing something when people think I might not be able to. Physically, I feel better than I’ve felt – like, for ever!" revealing that she has no cellulite on her legs.

At the start of October, Davina wowed her fans by sharing a photo of herself wearing a thong bikini for the first time on holiday. The Long Last Family star took to Instagram post the snap in the daring scarlet swimwear. "Did a run this am… First foray into thong bikini… at 50," she wrote. "I'm showing off… I am. I'm pretty chuffed, having thought I would be in one-pieces after 40. I am so happy #growingolddisgracefully #girlstrip #cheekyview."

Photo credit: Instagram / Davina McCall

Davina has previously spoken of her fitness regime, revealing her workouts include using the trampoline in the garden, spinning and cycling. She recently shared a picture of her toned abs at the gym, which drew compliments from famous friends Holly Willoughby and Kat Thornton. Holly wrote: "Wow!!!!!" while Kate Thornton said: "Ok, you’ve got me! *pulls on gym gear." Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman also liked the photo.

