Blue reveal the real reason for their bankruptcy The boyband spoke about their financial struggles on This Morning

Blue have produced some big hits since they formed in 2000 – but in recent years, all four band members – Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe - have been forced to file for bankruptcy. During an appearance on This Morning on Wednesday, the All Rise singers opened up about the financial struggles, and said it had nothing to do with overspending. "When you hear the word 'bankruptcy' you have this idea you have no money," Simon told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. "But we chose to go down this route for business purposes." Fellow star Duncan explained: "There was lots of press around it at the time, claiming we had wasted our money, and didn't invest it wisely, but that's not the case. We were sued by our management, who tried to screw us over big time, so we liquidated the company. They went after each one of us at a time."

Boyband Blue discussed bankruptcy during an appearance on This Morning

Antony revealed it had taken three years for the band to get back on their feet. "I got the call saying, 'You're going bankrupt.' We were on tour with Ant and Dec, in September 2014. We had just had a baby. It spiralled from there. But I thought, 'I've got my family and my health.' I just got through it."

STORY: Lee Ryan becomes fourth – and final – Blue member to file for bankruptcy

Lee added: "We stuck together. Not many bands have. Five are three! But we are still together and we've come through this together. Not one of us has said 'I'm going to cut out of this now'. Half of it I can't really remember. It was a good time. But I don't remember too much, to be fair."

Loading the player...

The band appeared on the show to promote their tell-all autobiography, and 39-year-old Lee confessed he hadn't enjoyed the writing experience. "I hated doing this book," he said. "It was horrible. I burst out crying hallway through it. Digging up old dust, and talking about rehab… I just didn't find it a very pleasurable experience."

STORY: Blue singer Antony Costa praised for weight loss transformation